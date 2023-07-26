Winnipeg police headquarters vandalized with graffiti

The Winnipeg Police Service’s headquarters in downtown Winnipeg has been vandalized.

Images from the scene on Wednesday show the outside of the building painted with red graffiti, which says things like, ‘This blood is on WPS hands,’ as well as ‘Time to dig pig,’ and ‘Just dig pig.’ There are also red handprints all over the exterior of the headquarters.

The outside of the building was painted with red graffiti, saying things like, 'Time to dig pig.'

Officers have blocked off the area with police tape, and can be seen investigating the vandalism.

Just before 8 a.m. on Wednesday, police tweeted that station duty and record checks would be closed until noon due to a Tuesday evening incident.

Police would not provide further information on the situation, but said the investigation is ongoing.

More details are expected later on Wednesday.

An officer investigates the graffiti.

Police tape blocks off the area that was vandalized.