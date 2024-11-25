$4.2M from feds to create Indigenous-led family care centre in Winnipeg

A new Indigenous-led family care centre will be coming to Winnipeg, with more than $4.2 million for the project coming from the federal government.

This facility, run by Ma Mawi Wi Chi Itata Centre, will be a first for the province, according to Federal Minister Dan Vandal who made the announcement on Monday.

“The fastest growing population in Winnipeg are young Indigenous people, and that just adds to the importance of this announcement,” said Vandal on behalf of Canada’s housing minister Sean Fraser. “These buildings are absolutely essential to Winnipeg’s future.”

The facility will be named the Larsen Family Care Centre. It will be located in the city’s Elmwood neighbourhood, and will be a drop-in space with family resources, wrap-around supports, and programming for children and families.

A rendering of Mama Wi Chi Itata Centre's Indigenous-led family care centre. (Facebook: Mama Wi Chi Itata Centre)

“Indigenous families often face unique challenges including historical trauma, systemic discrimination, and socio-economic disparities,” said Tammy Christensen, executive director for Ma Mawi Wi Chi Itata Centre.

“The Larsen Family Care Centre will offer culturally appropriate supports and resources that respect and reflect Indigenous values.”

The federal government is putting $4.27 million into the project. Another $300,000 is coming from the province, with other partners including Ma Mawi Wi Chi Itata Centre will contribute $800,000.

The money will be used to retrofit and expand the current East End Cultural & Leisure Centre, located at 575 Larsen Avenue. Ma Mawi Wi Chi Itata Centre has been operating out of the community centre since 2020.