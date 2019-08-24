

Beth Macdonell, CTV News Winnipeg





About ten Winnipeg police officers were investigating at a St. Boniface commercial building Saturday morning.

The building is located on Provencher Boulevard near La Fleche Street.

A source tells CTV News a woman is deceased.

The officers, including some members from the identification unit were observed moving a stretcher.

Two neighbours tell CTV News they woke up around 3 a.m. to sounds of a woman screaming and called police.

Winnipeg police were not immediately available Saturday for comment or to provide information.

Shortly after noon, police removed yellow tape that was put up around the building and left the immediate area.