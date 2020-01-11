WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police are investigating the first homicide of the year, after a grim discovery inside a house in St. Vital Friday night. Officers arrived at a home on Hindley Avenue around 6 p.m., where they found an injured woman.

She was taken to hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead. A man has been arrested. Multiple officers were still at the home Saturday afternoon and the house was blocked off by police tape.

Police said they will provide an update on the case Monday.

Last year, there was a record-breaking 44 homicides in the city.