Winnipeg police investigating 2 overnight collisions

The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) shut down some areas of the city after two serious collisions took place overnight.

Redwood Bridge has since reopened after it was closed to both pedestrian and vehicle traffic early Saturday morning.

The southbound lanes on Pembina Highway between Adamar Road and Plaza Drive were also blocked off due to a crash, but have since reopened.

A WPS spokesperson said both incidents are still under investigation.

This is a developing story. More to come.