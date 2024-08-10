WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Winnipeg police investigating 2 overnight collisions

    (File image) (File image)
    Share

    The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) shut down some areas of the city after two serious collisions took place overnight.

    Redwood Bridge has since reopened after it was closed to both pedestrian and vehicle traffic early Saturday morning.

    The southbound lanes on Pembina Highway between Adamar Road and Plaza Drive were also blocked off due to a crash, but have since reopened.

    A WPS spokesperson said both incidents are still under investigation.

    This is a developing story. More to come.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Uvalde shooter's uncle begged police to let him talk to the gunman

    The uncle of the Uvalde school shooter who killed 19 students and two teachers begged police to let him try to talk his nephew down. In a 911 call released Saturday, the uncle told police that his nephew always listened to him and that if he could talk to him he might be able to get him to stop shooting. The call came in about 10 minutes after the shooting had stopped and the shooter was dead.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News