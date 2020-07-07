WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police officers are investigating a homicide in the city’s West End on Monday evening.

Officers went to the 400 block of Maryland Street around 6 p.m., for the report of an assault. When police arrived, they found an unresponsive man with a number of injuries.

The 44-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. The man's name has not been released.

It's the 21st homicide in Winnipeg in 2020.

The homicide unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers.

Source: Daniel Timmerman/CTV News