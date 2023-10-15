Winnipeg police investigating Elmwood homicide

Winnipeg police are investigating the city's 27th homicide of the year.

Police say it happened Oct. 14, 2023 around 11:20 p.m., when officers were called to a man lying on the sidewalk in the 300 block of Keenleyside Street in Elmwood.

Officers found a man there suffering from serious injuries. He was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators have identified the victim as Joseph Robert Campbell, 24, of Winnipeg.

A red pickup truck was found on its side about a block away. A police spokesperson could not confirm if the two incidents are related, but says investigators are looking into the possibility.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with video surveillance or information that could help police is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 204-986-6508, or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.