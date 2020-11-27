Advertisement
Winnipeg police investigating incident on College Avenue
CTV News Winnipeg
Published Friday, November 27, 2020 8:56AM CST Last Updated Friday, November 27, 2020 9:10AM CST
Winnipeg police are investigating an incident Friday morning at a building on College Ave. (CTV News Photo Ken Gabel)
WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police are investigating Friday morning at an apartment building in the 200 block of College Avenue in the city’s William Whyte neighbourhood.
Reports from the scene described the fire escape stairwell in the back of the building taped off with police tape.
Three police vehicles are at the location and police officers can be seen in a suite inside the building.
CTV News has reached out to Winnipeg Police for more information.
-This is a developing story. More information to come.