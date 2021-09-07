WINNIPEG -- An overnight shooting at a Winnipeg nightclub on September 4 sent two people to hospital, one in critical condition, according to Winnipeg police.

The WPS said multiple units responded to a report of shots fired at Spades Lounge and Hookah Bar, located on Portage Avenue, at around 4 a.m. Police said two individuals made their own way to the Health Sciences Centre for treatment following the shooting, where they advised an uninvolved police unit what happened.

A man in his early thirties was treated for multiple gunshot wounds and a 27-year-old female for injuries sustained from flying glass. The man remains in hospital in critical condition.

Investigators remained on the scene investigating for more than a day after the shooting. No arrests have been made and the Major Crimes Unit continues to investigate.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

This is not the first shooting at the nightclub. In August of 2020, three people were injured in an unrelated shooting at the club. Police found the 19-year-old suspect six months later at a hotel and charged him with 15 firearm-related offences.

-With files from CTV’s Mason DePatie.