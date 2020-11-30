WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police are present Monday morning at a scene in the 300 block of Ross Ave. in the city’s Centennial neighbourhood.

Reports from the scene as of 7 a.m. say one police vehicle is parked in front of a residence on the north side of the street between Princess St. and Ellen St.

Cst. Jay Murray of the Winnipeg Police Service said police responded to the location at around 1:10 a.m. Monday morning for a report that a male had been assaulted.

On arrival, officers found an injured man who was taken to hospital in unstable condition.

The investigation is continuing.

This is a developing story. More details to come.