Winnipeg police investigating suspicious death at Main Street building

Police are investigating a suspicious death after a man was found in a Main Street building by paramedics.

Officers say they were called to a multi-room residence in the 600 block of Main Street at the request of the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) who were responding to a medical call.

WFPS members say they found a 33-year-old man dead in a suite and contacted police.

The major crimes unit is now investigating it as a suspicious death.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.