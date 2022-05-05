Winnipeg police investigating two homicides nearly a day apart

The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating two homicides that occurred nearly 24 hours apart in the city.

The first homicide, reported on Tuesday, saw police called to a parkade at the Forks for a report of an assault at 10:08 p.m.

When officers arrived, an injured man was found. The man was taken to hospital in critical condition, where he was pronounced dead.

The victim was identified as Kyle James Craik, 27, of Winnipeg.

On Wednesday at 9:02 p.m., officers were called to a home in the 400 block of Young Street for a report of a disturbance and a serious assault. When police arrived, a deceased adult man was found dead near the home. The man’s name has not been released.

The Winnipeg Police Service said they do not believe the two deaths are connected at this time. The homicide unit is investigating.

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to call police at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

The deaths bring the total number of homicides in Winnipeg this year to 18.