WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating two separate shootings that happened on Saturday.

The first occurred around 2:30 p.m. on Carlton Street between Ellice and Cumberland avenues. Officers were called to the area for reports of gunshots. Police said both people involved are in custody.

Police noted there was an injury in this incident, however no further details were provided. Police said there are no concerns to the public at this time.

The second shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. in the area of Arlington Street and Logan Avenue.

One person was taken to hospital as a result, and police said they are expected to recover.

As of Saturday night, no arrests had been made in this incident.