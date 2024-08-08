WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Winnipeg police looking for information on fatal hit-and-run

    Winnipeg police respond to a person with serious injuries at Main Street and Mayfair Avenue on Aug. 8, 2024. (Owen Swinn/CTV News Winnipeg) Winnipeg police respond to a person with serious injuries at Main Street and Mayfair Avenue on Aug. 8, 2024. (Owen Swinn/CTV News Winnipeg)
    The Winnipeg Police Service is seeking information on a fatal hit-and-run early on Thursday morning.

    The investigation began around 3:30 a.m. when police received a report of an injured person at Queen Elizabeth Way and Mayfair Avenue.

    A man with serious injuries was taken to the hospital in critical condition where he has since died from his injuries.

    The preliminary investigation determined that the man was walking on Queen Elizabeth Way when he fell. When attempting to get up, he was hit by a vehicle being driven southbound.

    The traffic division’s collision investigation section has taken over the investigation.

    Anyone with information, including video footage, is asked to contact police at 204-986-7085 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

