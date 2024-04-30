Winnipeg police looking for information, surveillance after fatal shooting

A homicide investigation has been launched after a fatal shooting in the North End last week.

Winnipeg police were called Friday at around 8:45 p.m. to the 600 block of Flora Avenue for a report of a man who had been shot.

Officers say they found the victim at a nearby home. They performed emergency medical care for a serious gunshot wound. Bill Brian Duck, 28, was taken to hospital in critical condition where he later died.

He was a member of God’s Lake Narrows First Nation, but was living in Winnipeg at the time.

His family has been notified of his death, officers say.

Homicide investigators are asking anyone with information about the incident, including witnesses in the area or those who have home surveillance, to contact police or Crime Stoppers.