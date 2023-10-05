Winnipeg police make arrest in Exchange District shooting

The Winnipeg Police Service has made an arrest in a shooting on Sunday in the city’s Exchange District.

The investigation began around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, when officers went to the 200 block of McDermot Avenue for the report of a shooting. The incident sent one woman to hospital in unstable condition, but she has since been updated to stable condition.

The Major Crimes Unit took over the investigation and determined that a group of people got into a fight outside a lounge. Police allege that the victim stepped in and was shot.

Winnipeg police identified a suspect and executed a search warrant at a home in the 200 block of Stradbrook Avenue. Police took one person into custody and seized a significant amount of drugs and cash including:

173 grams of cocaine with an estimated street value of $14,000;

11 grams of MDMA with an estimated street value of $70;

Four grams of Psilocybin with an estimated street value of $60;

$10,000 in Canadian currency;

Drug packaging materials; and

Four magazines with live ammunition.

A 26-year-old man has been charged with several offences including aggravated assault, discharging a restricted firearm or prohibited firearm with intent, and possession of a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine. He was taken into custody.