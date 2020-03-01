WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Police Service has made two arrests in relation to a string of commercial break-ins.

Police said investigators noticed similarities in a series of commercial break-ins in February.

Police say the break-ins occurred at small businesses located on major arteries throughout the city. In many instances, businesses were targeted that were very near previous break-in locations.

Officers identified a suspect vehicle that was linked to a number of the incidents and on Feb. 27, police arrested a man linked to the vehicle and a female accomplice.

According to police, at the time of the arrest, the man had three throwing knives concealed in a sheath around his ankle.

Gerald Anthony Ainsworth, 49, of Winnipeg, has been charged with Possession of a Weapon for Dangerous Purpose and 46 instances of Break & Enter, and Possess Break-in Instruments.

Ronni Michelle Chartrand, 43, of Winnipeg, has been charged with Carry Concealed Weapon, 37 instances of Break & Enter, and Possess Break-in Instruments.

Both Ainsworth and Chartrand were detained in custody.

No charges have been proven in court.