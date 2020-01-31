WINNIPEG -- Manitoba businesses are meeting for a roundtable discussion to deal with a rash of thefts and violent robberies that have rocked the retail industry.

On Friday morning, the Retail Council of Canada held a roundtable discussion with a coalition of businesses, security professionals, law enforcement and the province to deal with the rising crime.

The RCC estimated $200 million was shoplifted from Manitoba stores last year, which has resulted in higher costs for retailers and shoppers.

The Manitoba Retail Crime Round Table is looking for a solution to the spike in crimes.

The calls for a retail crime summit in Manitoba came days after a violent attack at a Liquor Mart in Winnipeg, when three employees at the Tyndall Park location were physically assaulted.

