Businesses hold summit in Winnipeg to deal with rise in thefts
Manitoba businesses are meeting for a roundtable discussion to deal with a rash of thefts and violent robberies that have rocked the retail industry. (File image)
WINNIPEG -- Manitoba businesses are meeting for a roundtable discussion to deal with a rash of thefts and violent robberies that have rocked the retail industry.
On Friday morning, the Retail Council of Canada held a roundtable discussion with a coalition of businesses, security professionals, law enforcement and the province to deal with the rising crime.
READ MORE: Coalition of Manitoba businesses look for actions against retail theft
The RCC estimated $200 million was shoplifted from Manitoba stores last year, which has resulted in higher costs for retailers and shoppers.
The Manitoba Retail Crime Round Table is looking for a solution to the spike in crimes.
The calls for a retail crime summit in Manitoba came days after a violent attack at a Liquor Mart in Winnipeg, when three employees at the Tyndall Park location were physically assaulted.
READ MORE: 'This has to stop': MBLL announces new security measures after serious attack on employees
CTV News will update this story with more details from Friday's conversation.