

Gary Robson, CTV News Winnipeg





WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police officers were on scene at two locations, about 100 feet apart, on Broadway Monday night.

Late Monday evening, police and paramedics were at the intersection of Broadway and Furby Street.

Several police and paramedics were on the scene till after 1 a.m.

Meanwhile, also on Broadway, one block over at Langside Street, Winnipeg police secured a vehicle that was in a collision with a police cruiser.

Both vehicles received damage to the front-end, and were towed from the scene.

Police confirmed the incident involved a stolen vehicle. Two men have been arrested.

It is not clear if the two incidents were related or if there were any injuries.

This is a developing story, more details to come.