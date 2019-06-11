

CTV Winnipeg





An officer with the Winnipeg Police Service has been charged with assault causing bodily harm following an incident in June 2018 where a man’s orbital bone, which is around the eye, was broken.

According to the Independent Investigation Unit, on June 16, 2018 police stopped a car near Portage Avenue and the Perimeter Highway that had been driving erratically. Police allegedly used force to subdue the 36-year-old driver, who was reportedly acting uncooperatively. The man complained he was hurt and was taken to hospital with a fracture to his right orbital bone.

The IIU investigated and the civilian director Zane Tessler determined “there are reasonable and probable grounds to believe a criminal offence occurred,” according to the release.

Cont. Dustin Rodeck has been served a summons to appear in provincial court in Winnipeg on Aug. 7.