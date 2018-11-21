A Winnipeg Police Service officer who had been charged with pointing a gun at his co-worker will likely wait until August for his trial to begin.

The trial for Leroy Gold, 41, was set to get underway Wednesday when the decision to hold off was made.

Two people told CTV News they were in court to support the female victim. Another man said he was in court to testify.

The defence told court the trial could not move forward due to a disclosure issue involving a 100-page notebook.

The Crown told court it was prepared to move forward with the trial but had not seen the notebook.

The Crown lawyer said he was sent from The Pas to avoid conflict issues with respect to the Winnipeg police officer.

The judge suggested a new trial date be set and advised a courtroom would not likely be available until August.

A court official tells CTV News August 26 and 27 2019 have been set has new trial dates.

ALLEGATIONS DATE BACK TO 2016

In a July 2017 news release, Winnipeg police said members of its professional standards unit had been involved in a criminal investigation regarding incidents between two on-duty members that occurred in 2016.

Police said the investigation resulted in the arrest of a 40-year-old man who was a 15-year member of the service.

Police said the man has been arrested and faced several threat related charges for his alleged involvement including two counts of pointing a firearm and two counts of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

Police said the director of the Independent Investigations Unit of Manitoba was notified of his arrest and had been monitoring the investigation.

The officer was released on a promise to appear and was placed on administrative leave.

CTV News asked the Winnipeg Police Service if the officer was on leave or had been let go from the force.

“Given that court proceedings are underway, we will not be providing comments,” police said in an email Wednesday.