

CTV News Winnipeg





The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba said a Winnipeg police officer who has been charged with assault causing bodily harm in January of this year is facing a new charge.

Patrol Sgt. Sean Cassidy was told on Aug. 30th that he was being charged with unsafe storage of a firearm and possessing a restricted weapon in an unauthorized place, said the IIU.

The police watchdog organization said it was told of an allegation related to gun storage on Jan. 14 while investigating a separate matter.

It announced on Jan. 15 that Cassidy was being charged with assault causing bodily harm, in connection with a complaint from someone who alleged to have been kneed and punched during an arrest by an off-duty officer.

Cassidy is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 21 in connection with the firearm storage charge.