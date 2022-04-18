Advertisement
Winnipeg police on scene of suspicious death
Published Monday, April 18, 2022 5:31AM CST
A file image of the Winnipeg Police Service taken on Dec. 24, 2019. (Source: CTV News Winnipeg)
Share:
Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service are on scene of what they are calling a “suspicious” death on Monday morning.
Police said as of 5:30 a.m. they were still at the scene of the incident in the 400 block of Elgin Avenue.
Officers were called to the incident on Sunday evening.
Police said the victim is male, but had no other details to provide.