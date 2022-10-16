Winnipeg police respond to four stabbings within 24 hours

The Winnipeg Police Major Crimes Unit has its hands full after four separate stabbing incidents over the weekend.

The first happened around 1:20 a.m. Saturday when officers were called to the corner of Ellice Avenue and Sherbrook Street.

There they found a 31-year-old man suffering from superficial upper body injuries. He was taken to hospital in stable condition and treated.

Investigators believe several suspects approached the victim in the 400 block of Sherbrook Street, attacked him with an unknown object, and robbed him of his property before fleeing on foot.

Ten minutes later, around 1:30 a.m., police were called to the 200 block of Stella Walk for reports of a stabbing. A 19-year-old man was found suffering from upper body injuries. Police provided emergency medical care using a chest seal, and he was rushed to hospital in unstable condition.

Police say the stabbing took place in the 800 block of Main Street. The injuries are described as "non-life-threatening" and the victim is recovering after surgery.

Then around 2:00 a.m. Saturday, police found a 35-year-old woman in the 200 block of Austin Street suffering from a stab wound to her lower body. She was transported in unstable condition and later upgraded to stable.

Finally, around 1:00 a.m. Sunday, police responded to the 100 block of Kate Street, where a 21-year-old man was found with upper-body stab wounds. He was transported to hospital in critical condition and later upgraded to stable.

Police say the victim had declined to press charges.

No arrests have been made in connection to any of these incidents. Police are asking anyone with information to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).