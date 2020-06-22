Advertisement
Winnipeg police respond to incident at Isbister School
Published Monday, June 22, 2020 6:03PM CST Last Updated Tuesday, June 23, 2020 5:30AM CST
Winnipeg police were seen at Isbister School on June 22, 2020. (Source: Touria Izri/ CTV News Winnipeg)
WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police were on the scene at Isbister School Monday evening.
Police were seen at the Winnipeg Adult Learning Centre on Vaughan Street downtown shortly after 6:40 p.m.
The school was taped off with police tape and police officers were seen walking around the building.
What appeared to be blood stains, as well as a shirt stained with blood were seen on the front steps.
CTV News has reached out to the Winnipeg Police Service for further information.
This is a developing story. More to come.
-with files from CTV's Touria Izri