WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police blocked off an intersection in the Elmwood area of the city Monday afternoon following a report of a man with a gun.

Officer said they were called to the 200 block of Johnson Avenue for the report of a potentially armed man.

Police took one man into custody without incident.

Around 4 p.m., police had blocked off the road at Brazier Street. Multiple police cruisers were seen in the area, and a police officer could be seen carrying what appeared to be a rifle.

The intersection was reopened at around 4:15 p.m. Monday.