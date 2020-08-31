Advertisement
Winnipeg Police respond to report of armed suspect in Elmwood area
Published Monday, August 31, 2020 3:29PM CST Last Updated Tuesday, September 1, 2020 9:53AM CST
Around 4 p.m. on Monday, police were seen responding to an incident on Johnson Avenue West. (source: Scott Andersson/ CTV News Winnipeg)
WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police blocked off an intersection in the Elmwood area of the city Monday afternoon following a report of a man with a gun.
Officer said they were called to the 200 block of Johnson Avenue for the report of a potentially armed man.
Police took one man into custody without incident.
Around 4 p.m., police had blocked off the road at Brazier Street. Multiple police cruisers were seen in the area, and a police officer could be seen carrying what appeared to be a rifle.
The intersection was reopened at around 4:15 p.m. Monday.
