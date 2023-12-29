Winnipeg police say missing man safely located

The Winnipeg Police Service say a missing 66-year-old man has been found safely.

Gregory Delf was last seen around 9 p.m. on Tuesday in the area of William Avenue and Sherbrook Street. Police note that he is known to frequent the Fort Garry and Pembina areas.

Delf is described as six feet tall with a thin build, short brown and grey hair, and a moustache. He was last seen wearing a light brown North Face parka and a pair of jeans. He may also be wearing a blue toque and scarf.