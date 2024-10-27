Winnipeg police search for suspect after machete attack

Winnipeg police are looking for a suspect after they say a man was attacked by someone with a machete early Friday morning.

Police said they were called to the Health Sciences Centre just after 5 a.m. for the report of a man suffering from life-altering injuries sustained from an assault with a weapon.

An early investigation suggested the 56-year-old victim was walking along Ellice Avenue near Beverley Street when he was attacked from behind by a person believed to be armed with a machete. The assault is believed to be unprovoked, as the suspect and victim weren’t known to one another.

The suspect is described as an Indigenous man standing five-foot-ten-inches tall, wearing a dark hoodie and blue jeans.

The Winnipeg Police Service’s (WPS) Major Crimes Unit has taken over the investigation, though no arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact WPS or Crime Stoppers.