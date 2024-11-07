The Winnipeg Police Service is searching for a 31-year-old man who is wanted for manslaughter.

Officers say a warrant was issued for Winnipegger Karl Earl Settee who is a suspect in a homicide investigation. He is not to be approached.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

The charge stems from a homicide investigation that began on Oct. 18.

Police say they were called to the 800 block of College Avenue just after 5:30 p.m. for a report of an unresponsive male. They arrived on scene and gave emergency medical care to the man before he was transported to hospital in critical condition.

He was later pronounced dead.

He was identified as 33-year-old Shawn Dougals Thomas. He was a member of Peguis First Nation and lived in Winnipeg.

The charge has not been proven in court.