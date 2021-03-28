WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police are asking the public for help in trying to find a man wanted for several robbery-related charges.

The Major Crimes Unit is looking for 37-year-old Matthew Adam Gibbs.

There are two arrest warrants out for Gibbs and he is wanted for robbery, eleven counts of break, enter and theft, one count of break and enter, two counts of theft under $5,000 and seven counts of failing to comply with the conditions of a release order.

Police said all the offences happened over the last six months and he was mainly targeting businesses throughout the city.

Gibbs is described as five-foot-nine and weighs around 155 pounds and he has several tattoos.

Police said he is also wanted on an arrest warrant from Edmonton for firearm-related charges.

People are being warned that Gibbs is considered to be armed and dangerous and members of the public should not approach him.

If anyone knows where he is, they are asked to call 911. Any additional information that could help investigators, people are asked to call police at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.