Winnipeg police searching for missing 12-year-old boy
Published Thursday, October 8, 2020 12:04PM CST Last Updated Thursday, October 8, 2020 12:09PM CST
Hosea Hamilton (Winnipeg Police handout)
WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Police Service said it is concerned for the well-being of a 12-year-old boy who went missing earlier this week.
Hosea Hamilton was last seen at the Airport Motor Inn on Ellice Avenue on the afternoon of Oct. 5, 2020.
Police said they have received information Hamilton may have travelled to Bloodvein, Man.
Hamilton stands five feet tall with a thin build and has short black hair. He was last seen wearing a black Nike jacket, red sweatpants, and black runners.
Anyone with information on Hamilton's location is asked to call Winnipeg police at 204-986-6250.