WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Police Service said it is concerned for the well-being of a 12-year-old boy who went missing earlier this week.

Hosea Hamilton was last seen at the Airport Motor Inn on Ellice Avenue on the afternoon of Oct. 5, 2020.

Police said they have received information Hamilton may have travelled to Bloodvein, Man.

Hamilton stands five feet tall with a thin build and has short black hair. He was last seen wearing a black Nike jacket, red sweatpants, and black runners.

Anyone with information on Hamilton's location is asked to call Winnipeg police at 204-986-6250.