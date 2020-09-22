Advertisement
Winnipeg police searching for missing senior
Richard Carpenter (Source: Winnipeg Police handout photo)
WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Police Service say they're concerned about the well-being of a missing 78-year-old man.
Richard Carpenter was last seen on September 17, 2020. According to a release, he is believed to have travelled to southeast Manitoba.
Carpenter is described as five-foot-ten with a heavy build. He has short grey hair and uses a cane. He was last seen wearing a grey coat, blue shirt, dark brown pants, and black shoes.
(Richard Carpenter. Winnipeg police handout photo)
Police said Carpenter may be driving a silver 2005 Honda CRV with no or unknown licence plates.
(A silver 2005 Honda CRV stock image)
Anyone with information about Carpenter's location is asked to call police at 204-986-6250.