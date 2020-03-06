WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Police Service is stepping back from Project Devote — a partnership with the RCMP formed in 2011 focused on missing and murdered and exploited people — and is consolidating resources as part of a new approach to its cases involving missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.

“It’s an expanding of our abilities that will include counter-exploitation, missing persons, internet child exploitation and the addition of a family liaison position to work in concert with the community,” Winnipeg police Chief Danny Smyth told reporters Friday following a police board meeting.

Winnipeg police will no longer have dedicated officers assigned to Project Devote but will continue to work with the RCMP to share any new information that could help solve cold cases.

“So we won’t have investigators resident at ‘D’ Division itself,” said Smyth. “They were working on very specific files there at ‘D’ Division. We’ll still continue to support that work, we’ll still meet and work with the RCMP when it’s required and when it’s necessary.”

Smyth said one of the strengths of Project Devote has been its ability to work and communicate with families but he noted only one of 28 cases has been solved.

“It’s been frustrating,” he said. “We haven’t solved a lot of the files that were historic files. I think they’ve been reviewed a great deal but we haven’t cleared very many of them.”

22 Project Devote files — 13 homicides and 9 missing persons cases — will be going back to the WPS and will continue to be investigated under the new approach.

The WPS said under the new approach the homicide unit, counter exploitation and missing persons unit will focus on investigations involving the exploitation of Indigenous women and girls which will include both missing persons and homicide cases.

Smyth, however, told reporters police will focus on prevention.

“We’re going to try an approach that works more with the community on the prevention side, trying to work in the counter-exploitation and missing persons side of the house before people become victims so we’re not dealing with homicide investigations,” he said.

Project Devote officers from the WPS were temporarily reassigned to the homicide unit in November to address a backlog of cases and Smyth said those officers will now be reassigned again to work in the new consolidated approach.

“I have been contemplating for a period of time now how we can broaden our abilities to serve the community in this area,” he said.

Smyth hopes the new family liaison will be able to help police better communicate with families during investigations.

“Communicating with families that are going through a long journey like that is challenging, particularly if an investigation isn’t advancing. That being said, they’ll have the ability to deal with one person,” he said. “I think it’ll be easier for everyone concerned.”

The RCMP had no immediate comment when asked by CTV News about the WPS decision, but a spokesperson said they’re looking into the request.