Winnipeg police to provide update on pair of homicide investigations

Winnipeg police are set to provide updates on a pair of homicide investigations Thursday afternoon.

The first update is related to human remains being found in North Kildonan on May 16. It happened in the 200 block Edison Avenue around 5:25 a.m. The name of the victim has not been released.

The second incident is about a man who was found injured on Slaw Rebchuk Bridge in the evening of May 6 and was later pronounced dead in hospital.

He was identified as 31-year-old Richard Dominic Anthony Contois.

Police will provide more information at 12 p.m.