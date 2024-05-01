Winnipeg police to release details on high-level drug network
The Winnipeg Police Service is set to give details on an investigation into a high-level drug network.
At a news conference on Wednesday at 11 a.m., police will make an announcement on Project “Soft Landing,” which it describes as a large-scale investigation into an inter-provincial drug network.
Insp. Elton Hall of the organized crime unit and Justice Minister Matt Wiebe will be in attendance. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.
This is a developing story. More details to come.
Poilievre unrepentant over calling Trudeau 'wacko' as his MPs say Speaker should resign
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says he does not regret calling Prime Minister Justin Trudeau 'wacko,' and now his MPs are renewing calls for the House of Commons Speaker to resign, this time over ordering the Official Opposition leader to leave the chamber.
Is it cold, flu or norovirus? Symptoms explained
The highly contagious norovirus is spreading across Canada, with some symptoms overlapping with other viruses. CTVNews.ca spoke with a health expert to find out how you can tell you have norovirus, the most common form of stomach flu, and what to do if you have it.
Freeland leaves capital gains tax change out of coming budget implementation bill, here's why
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will be tabling yet another omnibus bill to pass a sweeping range of measures promised in her April 16 federal budget, though left out of the legislation will be the government's proposed capital gains tax change.
Anger can harm your blood vessel function, study shows
Stress and anger can have a negative impact on cardiovascular health, studies have shown. New research points to just how the mechanism may work.
Ontario's police watchdog continues probe of high-speed pursuit involving fatal crash
The investigation continues into a collision that killed two grandparents and their infant grandchild during a high-speed police chase on the wrong way of Highway 401 east of Toronto.
Ontario woman surprised after 20-year-old fines suddenly tank credit score
An Ontario woman says that she was shocked when fines from 20 years ago suddenly tanked her credit score last week, but the situation may not be as unusual as it seems, according to at least one debt expert.
Search continues for 'armed man' in Dartmouth, N.S.
Police say they continue to search for an armed man who allegedly threatened people in Dartmouth, N.S.
Swarm of bees delays Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Los Angeles game in Arizona. An 'MVP' beekeeper came to the rescue
Major League Baseball fans had an unexpected buzz on Tuesday after a swarm of bees delayed the Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Los Angeles Dodgers game for around two hours.
Newfoundland fisherman says police broke his leg during protest that delayed budget
Richard Martin is spending this year's fishing season on land after he says a Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officer broke his left leg in three places during a protest last month that shut down the provincial legislature.
'Mean spirited': Sask. criticized for making cancer patients pay hospital parking fees
The provincial government is facing harsh criticism after a decision to revoke free parking for cancer patients at some hospitals in Saskatchewan.
Riders take offensive lineman and linebacker with first picks in 2024 CFL Draft
The Saskatchewan Roughriders selected offensive lineman, Kyle Hergel, with their third overall pick in the first round of the 2024 Canadian Football League (CFL) draft Tuesday night.
Sask. sees decrease in local businesses over past year: Statistics Canada
According to new numbers released from Statistics Canada, there was a decrease in local businesses in Saskatchewan over the past year.
'That fire was jumping roads': Sask. First Nation councillor pleads for caution in wake of runaway grass fire
A band councillor at Red Pheasant Cree Nation says he’s considering putting up surveillance cameras around the community in the wake of a runaway grass fire that nearly destroyed several homes on Monday.
'Brutal, cruel, and frankly inhumane': Sask. RCMP describe the sprawling investigation of Tiki Laverdiere's murder
The last of 10 people convicted in the brutal killing of a 25-year-old Edmonton woman was sentenced on Friday, closing a chapter on one of the largest homicide investigations for the Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes Investigations unit.
Driver hospitalized after hitting semi trailer parked on side of Manning Drive
A driver was hospitalized after hitting a parked semi's trailer on Manning Drive early Wednesday morning.
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Cool, cloudy and soggy for another day
Warmer and drier weather will return to the Edmonton region by the weekend.
Oilers look to get back on the attack with chance to eliminate Kings in Game 5
The Edmonton Oilers have made the case they can rely on their defending to win games.
Charges laid in death of Calgary woman in Redstone
Calgary police have laid charges in the death of a woman in the community of Redstone last month.
It's opening day for the $34B Trans Mountain oil pipeline expansion
Wednesday marks the official start date of the long-awaited $34-billion Trans Mountain oil pipeline expansion project.
Province pulls funding for low-income transit passes in Calgary, Edmonton
A program providing low-income Calgarians and Edmontonians a financial break on their monthly transit passes is losing millions of dollars in annual support from the provincial government, city councillors confirmed Tuesday.
Ontario woman surprised after 20-year-old fines suddenly tank credit score
An Ontario woman says that she was shocked when fines from 20 years ago suddenly tanked her credit score last week, but the situation may not be as unusual as it seems, according to at least one debt expert.
Poilievre demands Trudeau reject Toronto's request for drug decriminalization
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is demanding that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reject Toronto's request for drug decriminalization.
Ontario's police watchdog continues probe of high-speed pursuit involving fatal crash
The investigation continues into a collision that killed two grandparents and their infant grandchild during a high-speed police chase on the wrong way of Highway 401 east of Toronto.
Two killed after collision with truck on Hwy. 417 near Limoges, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police say two people were killed after a car and a transport truck collided in the westbound lanes of Highway 417 near Limoges, Ont. on Tuesday afternoon.
Students launch pro-Palestinian encampment at uOttawa
A group of students have launched an encampment at the University of Ottawa (uOttawa) calling on the institution to cut financial ties with Israel, despite the school warning that such action would not be tolerated.
Driver stopped going 199 km/h on Hwy. 417 in Ottawa, OPP says
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says an Ottawa driver is facing charges after being caught going 199 km/hr on Highway 417 Tuesday night.
McGill students demand injunction to limit where protesters can go
A judge is expected to render a decision Wednesday morning on whether the pro-Palestinian encampment at McGill University can stay or not.
Woman killed before fire in Montreal home: police
A 42-year-old woman was killed before her body was found in a fire in Montreal's Pointe-aux-Trembles district, according to Montreal police.
Minimum wage is going up in Quebec by 50 cents
The minimum wage in Quebec is going up today from $15.25 to $15.75 an hour.
Nova Scotia mass shooting: Progress report released on response to public inquiry
An independent committee released its first report Wednesday on how governments and the RCMP are responding to the inquiry into the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia that claimed 22 lives.
Search continues for 'armed man' in Dartmouth, N.S.
Police say they continue to search for an armed man who allegedly threatened people in Dartmouth, N.S.
HRCE calls recent threats at Halifax-area schools 'unfounded' and 'incredibly disruptive'
Halifax Regional Centre for Education is weighing in on recent threats at Halifax-area schools.
White Rock RCMP address safety concerns following deadly attack
A town hall meeting was held in White Rock Tuesday night in response to the RCMP’s efforts to maintain safety after a deadly stabbing attack.
London Drugs expected to give update on store status following 'cybersecurity incident'
Days after dozens of London Drugs locations closed due to a "cybersecurity incident," a spokesperson for the company says an update on the stores' status is expected Wednesday morning.
'Under siege' Deep Cove reducing visitor parking for the summer
If your summer plans include hiking Quarry Rock or eating a famous doughnut, you may want to leave your car behind.
Harbour Air launches direct flights from Vancouver to Butchart Gardens
Floatplane operator Harbour Air will offer direct flights this summer from downtown Vancouver to Butchart Gardens on Vancouver Island, landing its seaplanes in a remote cove behind the historic horticultural attraction.
It's opening day for the $34B Trans Mountain oil pipeline expansion
Wednesday marks the official start date of the long-awaited $34-billion Trans Mountain oil pipeline expansion project.
B.C. Conservatives' 'biological sex' sports bill is quickly quashed in legislature
A proposal by British Columbia Conservative Leader John Rustad to use "biological sex" to classify participants in publicly funded sports teams and events, effectively banning transgender athletes, didn't get to first base.
B.C. breweries take home awards at World Beer Cup
Out of more than 9,000 entries from over 2,000 breweries in 50 countries, a handful of B.C. brews landed on the podium at the World Beer Cup this week.
B.C. man rescues starving dachshund trapped in carrier: BC SPCA
An emaciated dachshund is now recovering thanks to a Good Samaritan who found the pup near a biking trail in Kelowna, according to the BC SPCA.
Search crews called in after missing Kelowna senior's truck found
Search and rescue crews have been called in after a vehicle belonging to a missing senior was located near a rural intersection outside of Kelowna Tuesday.
Newfoundland fisherman says police broke his leg during protest that delayed budget
Richard Martin is spending this year's fishing season on land after he says a Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officer broke his left leg in three places during a protest last month that shut down the provincial legislature.
'I feel honoured to say I was his friend': Wayne Gretzky remembers Bob Cole
Tributes continue to pour in for Bob Cole as his family has confirmed a funeral will be held for the legendary broadcaster Friday in St. John's, N.L.
Voice of 'Hockey Night in Canada' Bob Cole never considered moving out of St. John's
Legendary sportscaster Bob Cole was a Newfoundlander through and through, and his daughter says his connection to the province was 'everything' to him.
'Armed and dangerous' Brantford man arrested in northern Ontario
A southwestern Ontario man wanted by police in a shooting investigation was arrested during a traffic stop in North Bay early Tuesday morning.
Man from Tweed, Ont. selling home due to wife's passing set to face higher capital gains tax
Terry Sutherland is trying to sell his home in Tweed, Ont., but he'll likely be hit by the capital gains tax rise.
Two suspects charged after alleged drive-by shooting in Massey area
Two residents from Manitoulin Island are charged with multiple weapons and drug-related offences following an alleged drive-by shooting in the Massey area Monday morning, police said.
Orillia man takes home $38K jackpot prize in support of local foundation
An Orillia man is not just celebrating a personal victory but also a win for the entire community.
Construction job fair connects diverse range of employers with job seekers
Nearly 20 employers are participating in a construction job fair in Barrie this week, looking for potential hires.
OPP locate knife-wielding man in Alliston
OPP in Alliston have located an armed man after a search on Tuesday.
Kitchener shooting victim found in wooded area
A man was airlifted to a trauma centre Tuesday after a shooting in Kitchener.
WATCH Arnold Schwarzenegger spotted filming in Elora, Ont.
The name of the project has not been officially released although it’s widely believed to be the Netflix series FUBAR.
Residential fire in Cambridge leaves seven people displaced
Seven people have been displaced following a late night fire in Cambridge.
'They were fortunate': No injuries reported in London rollover crash
The collision at the intersection of Gainsborough and Aldersbrook Roads, was forceful enough to flip a grey SUV. A black SUV was also damaged.
Investigation underway after 25 year old suffers life-threatening injuries in construction accident
OPP and the Ministry of Labour are investigating after a 25-year-old individual sustained life-threatening injuries during a construction accident in Lucan Biddulph.
Development delays blamed on update to UTRCA floodplain maps that’s years behind schedule
Simmering tensions between the Upper Thames River Conservation Authority (UTRCA) and planning officials at city hall are now out in the open.