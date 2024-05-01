WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Winnipeg police to release details on high-level drug network

    The Winnipeg Police Service is set to give details on an investigation into a high-level drug network.

    At a news conference on Wednesday at 11 a.m., police will make an announcement on Project “Soft Landing,” which it describes as a large-scale investigation into an inter-provincial drug network.

    Insp. Elton Hall of the organized crime unit and Justice Minister Matt Wiebe will be in attendance. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

    This is a developing story. More details to come.

