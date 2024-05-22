Crown wraps evidence in Winnipeg serial killer trial, court to resume next month

Crown prosecutors have finished calling evidence in the trial of a Winnipeg man who has admitted to killing four Indigenous women.

The Crown presented nine letters between Jeremy Skibicki and an inmate in Nova Scotia, but their content was not read in court.

The trial is to resume June 3, with defence lawyers calling an expert to testify about Skibicki's state of mind at the time of the killings.

Skibicki has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the 2022 slayings of Rebecca Contois, Morgan Harris, Marcedes Myran and an unidentified woman Indigenous leaders have named Buffalo Woman.

His lawyers say he killed the women but argue he should be found not criminally responsible due to mental illness.

Prosecutors say the killings were racially motivated and Skibicki preyed on the vulnerable women at homeless shelters.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 22, 2024.