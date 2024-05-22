This road in Brandon has been named the worst in Manitoba

Pothole problems and alligator cracking are just some of the issues that have caused a street in Brandon to receive the infamous title of Manitoba’s Worst Road.

On Tuesday, CAA Manitoba released the findings of its 2024 Words Roads campaign, with Brandon’s 18th Street taking the top spot. CAA notes the road first showed up on the list in 2022 and has climbed its way to the top.

The second and third spots on the list were also taken by repeat offenders – Winnipeg’s Leila Avenue and Whiteshell’s Provincial Road 307.

CAA notes that Leila Avenue made the list for its potholes, while PR 307 for poor pedestrian infrastructure and road maintenance.

Rounding out the top 10 worst roads in the province were Winnipeg’s Kenaston Boulevard in fourth place; Provincial Highway 26 in St. François Xavier in fifth; Empress Street in Winnipeg taking the sixth spot; Pandora Avenue in Winnipeg in seventh; Saskatchewan Avenue in Winnipeg in eighth place; Grant and Munroe Avenues in Winnipeg in ninth; and Winnipeg’s Inkster Boulevard and Brandon’s Richmond Avenue in 10th.

CAA 2024 Worst Roads campaign received 486 road nominations from thousands of voters across 71 municipalities.