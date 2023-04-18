Winnipeg police to update Point Douglas human remains investigation

The Winnipeg Police Service will give an update on an investigation into human remains found in Point Douglas over the weekend.

A representative from the Winnipeg Police Service’s homicide unit will speak at 2 p.m. at police headquarters. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

Police said the remains were found on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. in the area of Curtis Street and Higgins Avenue.

Police said in their initial release on Monday that they had not identified the person who was found, and that the homicide unit is investigating.

Multiple officers could be seen investigating the area over the weekend, including a dive team and a drone pilot.

