Winnipeg police waiting for autopsy result following suspicious death
Published Monday, April 18, 2022 5:31AM CST Last Updated Tuesday, April 19, 2022 6:56AM CST
Winnipeg police on scene of the suspicious death on Monday, April 18, 2022.
Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service are on scene of what they are calling a “suspicious” death.
As of Tuesday morning, officers were still at the scene of the incident in the 400 block of Elgin Avenue. Police are waiting on an autopsy result.
Officers were first called to the incident on Sunday evening.
Police said the victim is male, but had no other details to provide.
The investigation continues.