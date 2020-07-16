WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Police Service is warning the public about a scheme involving the sale of fake gold.

Police said it recently received a report of an incident that took place on July 8 in the 3500 block of Portage Avenue.

Officers said a 24-year-old man was walking in the area when he was approached by a man in a vehicle.

Police allege the suspect told a “fictitious” story about needing money to travel with his family to the Halifax area, and then displayed gold that he said was worth between $5,000 and $10,000.

Upon hearing this story, the victim wanted to help and bought a bunch of gift cards for the suspect in exchange for the gold, which he has since learned is fake.

The financial crimes unit is investigating.

Police are warning people to use caution if they are ever approached like this.