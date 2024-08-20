Winnipeg police warn of scam callers claiming to be from banks

The Winnipeg Police Service wants the public to be aware and do research before giving money, noting a rise in scam calls from people claiming to be from banks.

Sgt. Trevor Thompson with the financial crimes unit said police have been getting more reports of people getting calls claiming there are unauthorized transactions or access to their bank accounts.

"The interaction between the suspect caller and the victim receiving the call inevitably ends up with the victim directed to move some funds or to do some things in their online banking or in their banking application that results in them losing money," he said.

Thompson said in some cases, the fraudster is spoofing a number related to a bank or providing information that could be specific to their banks, such as daily transaction limits.

He added fraudsters also prey on the emotions of their victims.

"When somebody claims to be their financial institution, can answer some questions or give you some information that makes you believe it to be legitimate, and then on top of that, adds a sense of urgency that bad things are happening to your account right now, 'We need to take mitigating steps to stop it.' That's where the ploy kind of kicks into high gear for the victim," Thompson said.

Thompson added people should treat any message they receive as a possible scheme and hang up immediately.

"Source the phone number, not necessarily from the Internet, but from the back of your debit card or your credit card, or wherever the financial institution is," he said. "Phone the actual number on the physical card, and deal with it that way. They'll be able to tell you if it's legitimate."

Thompson added banks will not ask you to move money over the phone.