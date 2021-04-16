WINNIPEG -- The City of Winnipeg is postponing its registration for Leisure Guide swimming lessons.

Mayor Brian Bowman and Jason Shaw, the manager of the city’s Emergency Operations Centre, made the announcement at a news conference on Friday, saying the postponement is due to potential changes to public health restrictions.

Registration was scheduled to begin on Tuesday, April 20, with lessons scheduled to begin the week of May 9.

Shaw highlighted the fact that the city is not cancelling or postponing the lessons, but rather just delaying Tuesday’s registration.

“However, we have heard from the province, as they suggest, there may be changes coming to the provincial health orders and we felt it would be prudent to wait and hear from the province before we begin accepting registration and payments for these lessons,” he said.

Shaw added that none of the Leisure Guide programming that’s currently running will be impacted by this delay, and there is no impact to current fitness schedules or swim blocks at city facilities.