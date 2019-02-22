

CTV Winnipeg





The 32nd annual Winnipeg Pride Parade will return to Portage Avenue in June, Pride Winnipeg announced Thursday.

Last year, the parade went down Broadway towards The Forks.

“This is a monumental change for the route,” said Michaela Reeve, the parade director, in a release. “We are beyond excited to host the parade through the heart of our downtown.”

The festivities will kick off on June 2 with a rally on the steps of the Manitoba Legislature.

The parade route will go down Memorial Boulevard and Broadway, move north to Portage Avenue, continue through Portage and Main and end on the corner of William Stephenson Way and Israel Asper Way, near The Forks.

The 2019 theme will be announced next month.