WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Public Library announced on Saturday it will be offering free, temporary memberships to its online resources.

The membership will give people access to electronic books, electronic audiobooks, Lynda.com, music, movies, as well as some other databases.

The registration form can be found on the City of Winnipeg’s website.

Anyone who already has a library card, but needs help with their account, is asked to contact the library.

Those with library cards can also stream unlimited videos on Kanopy Kids, a resource with educations videos and shows.

The library has been closed since March 16 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Wednesday, the City of Winnipeg more than 600 people have been temporarily laid off from their jobs at City of Winnipeg facilities.