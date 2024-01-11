Winnipeg putting temporary winter route parking ban in place amid snowfall

Amid the heavy snowfall on Thursday, the City of Winnipeg has put a temporary extended winter route parking ban in place.

According to the city, the ban prohibits parking on certain routes from 12 a.m. to 7 a.m. and will be in place until Sunday at 7 a.m.

Drivers are encouraged to check streets for signs indicating a snow route or winter route before parking overnight. Winnipeggers can also check if a street is under the ban online, using the Know Your Zone app, or by calling 311.

Anyone violating the ban may be fined or have their vehicle towed.

The annual winter route parking ban will begin on Jan. 16 at 2 a.m.