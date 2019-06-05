

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Railway Museum has been shut down after an inspection revealed some structural risks with the train shed, which houses the museum at the Winnipeg Union Station.

A spokesperson from Via Rail Canada, which owns the building, said the Crown (capitalized?) corporation began an engineering analysis at the start of the year for the purposes of refurbishment, but an inspection determined there were some risks in regards to some elements of the shed’s structure.

Via Rail said safety is their top priority so they are closing the museum to look at different renovation options.

There is no word yet on what needs to be fixed or when the museum will reopen.