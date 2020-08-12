WINNIPEG -- A Winnipeg restaurant has to pay more than $10,000 in fines for allegedly breaking public health orders a second time.

On Tuesday, the Siraj Café and Lounge, located at 720 Corydon Ave., was handed four tickets, each worth $2,542, for failing to comply with the special COVID-19 measured outlined in public health orders.

This is the second time during the pandemic this restaurant has been slapped with a fine.

According to the province, the Siraj Café and Lounge was first given a ticket on July 20 for the same offence.

It is one of many businesses in the province that has been fined for breaking COVID rules, including the Mount Royal Hotel, the Windsor Hotel, Lee's Buffet, the Westwood Inn, Ramallah Café After Hours, the Pony Corral, Arabesque Hookah Café and Lounge, Daughter on Call, Joey’s Only Seafood Restaurant, Executive Bath, Sung’s Restaurant, Beauty Infinity, Thi Bui, JT’s Club, California Nails, and Ruby Nail Bar.

Chaise Corydon was also fined in June, and was given a health hazard order recently over alleged violations of COVID-19 guidelines.

The province can issue fines of $486 for individuals and $2,542 for corporations for defying health orders.

-with files from CTV's Kayla Rosen