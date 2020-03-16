WINNIPEG -- Businesses in downtown Winnipeg are bracing for a COVID-19-related slump, but hoping customers will find ways to keep supporting them despite the unfolding pandemic.

In a news release, Downtown Winnipeg BIZ CEO Kate Fenske said independent or family-owned businesses are particularly vulnerable to the downturn, but that there are ways to show support while conforming to new infection control measures.

“During this time of adjustment, we encourage Winnipeggers to continue supporting downtown businesses and other local retailers, while following all Manitoba Public Health guidelines. Shopping local matters more than ever, ” said Fenske.

The Downtown BIZ offers several suggestions for ways Winnipeggers can support local restaurants and businesses, even if they aren’t able to visit them in person:

Make local retailers the first choice for needed supplies;

Shop and order online or via phone;

Order takeout or delivery from downtown restaurants and tip the same amount as you would dining in;

Purchase gift cards to spend later.

The release also notes that weekday foot traffic to businesses is also likely to fall during the pandemic as many workers are being encouraged to work from home.

In the release, the BIZ also reiterated its call for changes to downtown parking rules, which it claims are unfairly harming businesses in the downtown and Exchange District.