Winnipeg’s FabLab removing financial barriers for aspiring entrepreneurs

Winnipeg -

Inspiration can strike at any time or any place.

For Kyle Stanley, it came after a motorcycle accident, when living life with a cast got a lot harder.

"The aftercare, months and months of not being able to bathe properly, shower properly, exercise,” he explained.

He had the idea to create custom, 3D-printed splints and braces that are fully waterproof, making it easier to live life normally while recovering from an injury.

Stanley had the concept, but not the resources to create a prototype. That’s when he paid a visit to the FabLab.

"When I first came here, I only really had an idea to start 3D printing casts and splints, but over the last two years, they've really just made that come to fruition. I wouldn't be anywhere near where I am if it wasn't for them,” he said.

North Forge Technology Exchange's 'Fabrication Lab' was launched 10 years ago by four entrepreneurs.

Board member Kerry Stevenson said the goal was to give aspiring inventors the tools to launch their products at a lower cost.

"By opening the workshop, we removed a lot of the financial barriers, and also the expertise barriers because by bringing people together here, they can share ideas and help each other and there's quite a spirit of cooperation,” he said.

FabLab houses $3 million worth of manufacturing equipment with lasers, printers, welders and more. (Source: Jamie Dowsett/CTV News Winnipeg)

FabLab is now Canada’s largest non-profit, publicly accessible fabrication lab in North America. It houses $3 million worth of manufacturing equipment, with lasers, printers, welders and more.

Membership to the lab gains access to this technology, plus expert mentorship by volunteers and staff.

Over the years, the lab has helped launch hundreds of prototypes.

During the pandemic - membership ballooned 294 per cent.

"It goes to show you that there was a massive void in the market and that people are really thinking about entrepreneurship now,” said North Forge Technology Exchange CEO and founding board member Joelle Foster.

A decade in, the FabLab is spreading its wings, bringing another location to Thompson, Man.

It's also reaching entrepreneurs remotely with its Founders Program

"We've actually got people that are in The Pas, Thompson and Brandon who are going through our technology program, and they can do it from the safety of their own home."

As for Stanley, his 3D printed casts and splints are now a reality through his company ActivArmor Canada, and he knows who to share the credit with.

"If it wasn't for North Forge, this would still just be an idea in my head. This wouldn't be an actual product. This wouldn't be making it out to customers in Canada. I probably would have abandoned this and gotten a normal job," he said.