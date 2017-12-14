

CTV Winnipeg





The iconic Winnipeg institution known for its nips and red velvet cake signed over new ownership after 86 years.

Salisbury House of Canada Ltd.'s majority owners, Earl and Cheryl Barish, have sold their shares to Noel Bernier and his principal partners, Dave Filmon and Metis Economic Development Fund, a media release said Thursday.

Outgoing president Barish said it’s been a great experience to lead the business and he believes Bernier and his team are well positioned to take the iconic restaurant institution to its 100th anniversary.

Bernier is already a fixture in the restaurant industry. He also owns local spots Hermanos, Barley Brothers and Prairie 360.

“I am extremely honoured to have the opportunity to care for this Winnipeg institution,” said Bernier. “Our ownership and management team is completely committed to continuing the Sals tradition of buying locally farmed beef and eggs, employing local people who make great homestyle food, fresh every day for our guests.”

Salisbury House, famous for its burgers, opened its first restaurant in the downtown area of Winnipeg in 1931, and has 19 locations around the province.